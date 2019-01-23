Oilers fire GM Peter Chiarelli: reports

Peter Chiarelli has been fired as general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, according to multiple media reports.

The Oilers lost their third in a row on Tuesday night, falling to the Detroit Red Wings at home.

The loss pushed Edmonton three points out of a playoff spot.

Chiarelli fired head coach Todd McLellan and brought in Ken Hitchcock earlier this season but after a quick surge under Hitchcock, the Oilers have faded in recent weeks.

Chiarelli, a native of Nepean, Ont., was hired by the Oilers in August 2015 after he was fired by the Boston Bruins, who he guided to the Stanley Cup in 2011.

The Oilers reached the playoffs once in Chiarelli's tenure, making the second round in 2017.