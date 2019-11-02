Oilers' Draisaitl extends goal/points streak with OT winner in Pittsburgh
Smith makes 51 saves, Cave adds goal as Edmonton halts 6-game skid against Pens
Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the hometown Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
Colby Cave also scored for Edmonton, which has three wins in its last seven games after starting 7-1. Mike Smith stopped 51 shots for the Oilers.
Brian Dumoulin scored a short-handed goal for Pittsburgh, which has lost four of its last six. Murray made 27 saves.
Dumoulin tied the game with a third-period short-handed goal on Pittsburgh's 47th shot. Bryan Rust, on the rush, dropped a pass to Dumoulin, who beat Smith to the glove side with 6:46 left. Pittsburgh had a 51-22 advantage in shots through regulation.
Crosby, McDavid quiet in 7th head-to-head battle
Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid met for the seventh time head-to-head in a battle of generational talents. It was the first time McDavid's Oilers bested Crosby and the Penguins. McDavid finished minus-1 with three shots, while Crosby was also minus-1 with two shots.
McDavid, who played his 300th NHL game on Oct. 29, has three goals and 10 points against Crosby and the Penguins. Crosby has two goals and four points in seven games against McDavid and the Oilers.
Crosby and the Penguins won the six previous games, dating to their first matchup on Nov. 8, 2016. Six of the last seven games, including Saturday, have been one-goal contests and four of them went to overtime or a shootout. Last season, Crosby scored a memorable overtime goal in Edmonton to give Pittsburgh a 6-5 win.
Evgeni Malkin returned from a lower-body injury to put Pittsburgh at full strength for the first time this season. The Penguins went 7-4 without Malkin, who missed 11 games.
At one point through the first month of the season, the Penguins played without six regulars, including Malkin, four other top-nine forwards and a defenceman on their top pairing.
Pittsburgh outshot Edmonton 24-10 to begin the game, and 35-15 through two periods, but the Oilers scored the first goal at 7:21 of the second. Cave worked around Marcus Pettersson, cut to the net from a sharp angle and beat Murray.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.