Oilers' Mike Green out 3-4 weeks with knee injury
Oilers' Mike Green out 3-4 weeks with knee injury

Newly acquired Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mike Green will miss three to four weeks with a knee injury.

Newly acquired defenceman suffered MCL sprain against Golden Knights on Wednesday

The Canadian Press ·
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mike Green was playing in just his second game with his new team when he suffered an MCL sprain against the Vegas Golden Knights. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

The Oilers announced Friday that Green has a sprained MCL. He was hurt in a loss against Vegas on Wednesday.

The Oilers acquired Green in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings early Monday, hours before the NHL's trade deadline.

Green was playing his second game with the Oilers when he suffered the injury.

The 34-year-old Calgary native has three goals and eight assists in 50 combined games with Detroit and Edmonton this season.

The Oilers (33-23-8) entered Friday night's action holding the third and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

