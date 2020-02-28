Oilers' Mike Green out 3-4 weeks with knee injury
Newly acquired Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mike Green will miss three to four weeks with a knee injury.
Newly acquired defenceman suffered MCL sprain against Golden Knights on Wednesday
Newly acquired Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mike Green will miss three to four weeks with a knee injury.
The Oilers announced Friday that Green has a sprained MCL. He was hurt in a loss against Vegas on Wednesday.
The Oilers acquired Green in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings early Monday, hours before the NHL's trade deadline.
Green was playing his second game with the Oilers when he suffered the injury.
The 34-year-old Calgary native has three goals and eight assists in 50 combined games with Detroit and Edmonton this season.
The Oilers (33-23-8) entered Friday night's action holding the third and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.