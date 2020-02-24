Oilers acquire Mike Green from Red Wings for Kyle Brodziak, pick

The Edmonton Oilers have added much-needed defensive help.

The Oilers announced they have acquired Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021. The Red Wings will also retain 50 per cent of Green's salary.

🔁 TRADE 🔁<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> have acquired defenceman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Kyle Brodziak & a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/4qkN3TYAZA">pic.twitter.com/4qkN3TYAZA</a> —@EdmontonOilers

Green has three goals and eight assists for Detroit this season. Brodziak, meanwhile, was forced to retire back in September due to a back injury.

More to come.