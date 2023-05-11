Oilers' McDavid among finalists for Ted Lindsay Award

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson are the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.

McDavid is in line to potentially win the award for the fourth time in seven seasons. The Oilers superstar won his fifth Art Ross Trophy this year, leading the NHL in goals (64), assists (89) and points (153) while playing in all 82 regular-season games.

Winning the award would make McDavid just the third player all-time to win the award at least four times, with Wayne Gretzky (five) and Mario Lemieux (four) being the others.

Pastrnak is a first-time finalist for the award after finishing second in the league in goals (61) and third in points (113), while leading the Bruins to a historic regular season and Presidents' Trophy.

Karlsson is also a first-time finalist. He led all defencemen in goals (25), assists (76) and points (101) to become the first Swedish-born defenceman — and only the sixth different defenceman in NHL history — to reach the 100-point mark.

The award is given to the most outstanding player, as voted on by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association. The winner will be announced on June 26 at the NHL Awards in Nashville.