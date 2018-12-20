Oilers' Khaira suspended 2 games for cross-checking Blues' Dunn
NHL rules Khaira's retaliatory check was significantly harder than offence on him
The NHL has suspended Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira two games for cross-checking St. Louis Blues defenceman Vince Dunn in a game Tuesday night at Rogers Place.
The incident occurred in the third period. After Khaira hit Dunn with a clean check, Dunn retaliated with a cross-check to Khaira's head in front of the Blues' goal.
Khaira responded with a forceful cross-check to Dunn's head and was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct.
The NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video announcing the suspension that while Dunn carried out the first illegal cross-check, Khaira's retaliatory check was significantly harder.
Dunn was assessed a minor for cross-checking on the play. He was fined the maximum allowable amount of US$1,942 earlier Wednesday.
Khaira will forfeit US$7,258 in salary and will be eligible to return when the Oilers host San Jose on Dec. 29.
