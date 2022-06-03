Oilers' Kassian fined $2,500 US for removing Avalanche defenceman Byram's helmet in Game 2 loss

The NHL has fined Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian $2,500 US for unsportsmanlike conduct after he removed the helmet off of Colorado defenceman Bowen Byram during Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference final.

Byram was shoved into the Oilers bench by Edmonton forward Josh Archibald during the third period of Thursday's game.

Kassian, who was sitting on the bench, reached over and removed Byram's helmet. He was assessed a minor penalty for interference.

Colorado won the game 4-0 and leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Game 3 is set for Saturday night in Edmonton.