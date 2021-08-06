Oilers ink defenceman Darnell Nurse to 8-year extension
The Edmonton Oilers say they have signed defenceman, and alternate captain, Darnell Nurse to an eight-year contract extension.
Alternate captain's deal carries average annual value of $9.25M
The Edmonton Oilers say they have signed defenceman, and alternate captain, Darnell Nurse to an eight-year contract extension.
The contract has an average annual value of $9.25 million US and will begin in the 2022-2023 season.
Nurse, 26, appeared in all 56 games for the Oilers during the pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season.
He posted 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists), and ranked second among Oilers defencemen in points, assists, hits and blocked shots.
He also ranked second among all NHL defencemen in goals.
Nurse was selected seventh overall by the Oilers in the 2013 draft and has appeared in 406 career games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?