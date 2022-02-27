Oilers' top scorers stymied by Andersen, Metropolitan-leading Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho also scored and the Carolina Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row by beating the visiting Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Sunday.

Andrei Svechnikov provided two assists for the Hurricanes, and Frederik Andersen made 29 saves for his league-leading 29th victory.

One day after his first career hat trick, Derek Ryan scored an unassisted goal for the Oilers, who were on their third stop of a five-game trip. Mike Smith made 27 saves for Edmonton, but he was tagged for a loss in his third consecutive outing.

Both of Carolina's goals came in similar fashion with crisp passing. Jalen Chatfield and Svechnikov set up Teravainen's goal in the first period. And Aho finished a power-play sequence when the puck went from Teravainen to Svechnikov in the second period.

It was Aho's team-leading 23rd goal. The Oilers have allowed at least one power-play goal in six games in a row.

Edmonton had scored at least three goals in eight straight games, but put only six shots on goal in the third period.

Ryan has scored four goals across a two-day period after managing four goals in his first 47 games this season. A former Carolina player, Ryan has scored four of Edmonton's last five goals.

Predictable pattern

There was a similar trend for both Carolina's home wins during this stretch.

The Hurricanes had three days off before defeating Columbus 4-0 on Friday night. They were off Saturday before the Oilers arrived.

In both cases, the opponent had played and won the day before at Florida, which leads the Eastern Conference in points.

Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed the game after sustaining an upper-body injury during the first period Saturday at Florida.