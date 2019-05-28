Oilers reportedly to announce new head coach Dave Tippett

Watch live coverage at 1 p.m. ET as the Edmonton Oilers are expected to announced their new head coach.

Several media outlets are reporting former Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars bench boss Dave Tippett as the hire.

A 57-year-old native of Moosomin, Sask., Tippett left his senior adviser's role with the Seattle expansion franchise to sign a reported three-year deal with the Oilers, who have missed the playoffs 12 of the past 13 seasons.

In June 2017, Tippett and the Coyotes agreed to part ways after eight up-and-down seasons during which the team went 282-257-83 and lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings in the 2012 Western Conference final.

While Tippett's Coyotes missed the post-season in each of his final five seasons, they operated under a rock-bottom budget and several owners, and reportedly could have a new majority owner before the start of next season.

2010 NHL coach of the year

The Buffalo Sabres, who recently hired ex-Oilers head coach Ralph Krueger, are said to have interviewed Tippett for the job.

The NHL's coach of the year in 2010, Tippett has a career 553-413-28-120 mark over 1,114 regular-season games and 14 seasons with Arizona and Dallas along with a 33-41 playoff record.

The detail-oriented Tippett takes over from Ken Hitchcock, who guided Edmonton to a 35-38-9 mark after taking over from the fired Todd McLellan last November. An initial 8-2-1 surge under Hitchcock was followed by weeks of poor play, with the Oilers going 18-26-7 the rest of the way to finish 11 points out of playoff position.

When Ken Holland arrived in Edmonton three weeks ago as the new GM, he said it was time to build a relationship with a new head coach and that hiring Hitchcock's successor was his top priority.

"The key building blocks are here," Holland, the architect of three Stanley Cup titles with the Detroit Red Wings, told reporters. "I have to go out and support that core, find a coach, provide stability and build a program that our fan base is excited about."

Ken Holland is named the 10th general manager in Oilers history and president of hockey operations. 3:13

Oilers captain McDavid, Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were the only forwards on the team to reach the 40-point mark this past season.

There will be no shortage of challenges for Tippett, whose teams are structurally sound, as Edmonton ranked 20th in the 31-team NHL the past two seasons in offence at five-on-five and 26th in five-on-five goals against.

The success of special teams is also critical, especially in the post-season. A power play led by McDavid ranked ninth with a 21.2 per cent success rate during the 2018-19 campaign, while the penalty-kill was 30th at 74.8 per cent.