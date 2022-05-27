McDavid scores OT winner as Oilers eliminate Flames
The Edmonton Oilers defeated their Alberta rival Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series Thursday night to advance to the Western Conference final.
Edmonton will face the winner of Colorado-St. Louis
