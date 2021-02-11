Oilers-Canadiens start time pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns

The game between the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens will start an hour later than scheduled Thursday after an Edmonton player was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The league says the game will now start at 8 p.m. ET to allow more time for analysis and completion of Oilers test results.

The NHL has postponed 35 games this season, but the seven Canadian teams in the North Division have yet to see their schedule interrupted.

Thursday's game is scheduled to cap a four-game road swing for the Oilers, who were in Calgary on Saturday and Ottawa on Monday and Tuesday.

A player in the protocol does not necessarily have COVID-19.

Players can go in the protocol for unconfirmed tests, or if they are deemed a close contact of someone who has tested positive.