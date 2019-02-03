Canadiens hand Oilers 5th consecutive loss, 2nd straight in OT
Jonathan Drouin scores winning goal as Montreal prevails for only 3rd time in past 11 meetings
Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored in the third period and Jonathan Drouin netted the winner in overtime as the Montreal Canadiens came from behind to defeat the visiting Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Sunday.
Leon Draisaitl, with two, and captain Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (23-24-5), who have lost five games in a row. Mikko Koskinen stopped 23 of 27 shots in defeat.
Edmonton has conceded 24 goals during their five-game skid.
After failing to generate any offence to start the third period, the Canadiens scored with 6:25 left on the clock, on their third shot of the period, to tie the game 3-3. Kotkaniemi netted his second goal in as many games when he roofed the puck on Koskinen from a tight angle after Domi battled hard for the puck behind Edmonton's net.
Fast-paced, entertaining matinee
It was the second game in a back-to-back set of matinee matchups for both teams. The Canadiens lost 3-2 in overtime to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday while the Oilers lost 5-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers, also in overtime.
Neither team looked tired, though, as the encounter was fast-paced and entertaining.
Weber got the Canadiens on the board 2:23 into the game with his 97th career power-play goal, a one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle.
The home team restored its one-goal lead when Domi scored his 17th of the season on a wraparound while falling to the ice at 1:09 of the second period, just moments after he batted the puck out of mid-air.
McDavid made it 2-2 at 8:05 of the second, on the power play, for his team-leading 31st of the season on a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.
With Weber in the box for hooking, a wide-open Draisaitl gave the Oilers their first lead of the game at 14:55 of the second.
Edmonton finished 2 for 4 with the man advantage.
