Draisaitl scores 40th of season, leading Oilers past all-in Blue Jackets
Koskinen posts shutout, Chiasson halts 21-game goalless drought, McDavid adds 3 assists
Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Saturday.
Koskinen improved to 18-15-4 with his fourth career shutout — all this season.
Kassian broke Brandon Dubinsky's eye socket in a fight in his previous game at Columbus.
Kassian reaches double digits
Sergei Bobrovsky had 15 saves for Columbus before he was pulled after two periods. Joonas Korpisalo stopped each of the five shots he faces, but Columbus still couldn't generate any offence.
Kassian got his 10th of the season 6:27 into the game, going high to beat Bobrovsky from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Draisaitl.
Draisaitl then buried a shot from the right circle after a give-and-go with McDavid, making it 3-0 at 8:53. Draisaitl became the third NHL player to reach 40 goals this season, behind only Washington's Alex Ovechkin and Chicago's Patrick Kane.
Chiasson broke a 21-game goal drought when he scored the Oilers' fourth late in the second, eliciting boos from the Nationwide Arena crowd.
