Oilers acquire veteran defenceman Duncan Keith in trade with Chicago
Edmonton sends Caleb Jones and a 3rd round draft pick to Chicago
The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Duncan Keith and forward Tim Soderlund from the Chicago in exchange for blue liner Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round draft pick in 2022.
He won the James Norris Trophy as the NHL's top rearguard in 2010 and 2014 and helped Chicago win Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. In the last of those Cup runs, Keith won the Conn Smythe Trophy as post-season MVP after putting up three goals and 18 assists in 23 games.
The 23-year-old Soderlund spent last season split between Almtuna IS in Sweden, where he appeared in 23 games and produced 10 goals and 16 points, and the American Hockey League's Rockford Ice Hogs. Hee dressed in 23 games with Rockford and recored five assists. The five-foot-nine, 165-pound forward from Skelleftea, Sweden was selected in the fourth round, 112th overall by Chicago in the 2017 NHL draft.
Jones was selected by the Oilers in the fourth round, 117th overall, at the 2015 NHL draft.
He has five goals and 14 assists in 93 career games with the Oilers.
If the Oilers win three rounds in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs and Keith is amongst the top four Edmonton blue liners in total time on ice through those rounds, then Chicago will receive Edmonton's second-round draft pick in 2022 instead of its third rounder.
