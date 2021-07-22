Skip to Main Content
NHL

Oft-injured Avalanche forward Matt Calvert retires at 31

Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert announced his retirement Thursday after 11 seasons in the NHL. The oft-injured Calvert was limited to 18 games last season by a variety of injuries, including a concussion.

He was limited to 18 games last season by a variety of injuries, including a concussion

The Associated Press ·
Matt Calvert, centre, scored 95 goals and recorded 203 regular-season points in his regular season NHL career. He had 17 points in 32 career playoff games. (Joe Puetz/The Associated Press)

Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert announced his retirement Thursday after 11 seasons in the NHL.

The oft-injured Calvert was limited to 18 games last season by a variety of injuries, including a concussion.

The two-way forward spent his first eight seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who drafted him in 2008. He signed with Colorado in 2018 but finished all three seasons in Denver on the injured list.

Calvert, 31, scored 95 goals and recorded 203 regular-season points. He had 17 points in 32 career playoff games.

In a statement released through the NHL Players Association, Calvert said, "I've been lucky enough to play the game I love since I was five years old. I never played to make it to the NHL. I played to compete. I played for my teammates. I played for the fans. I played for my family. I played because I loved to battle, and I played to win."

He said that at 18, "I dreamt of becoming an accountant ... and three years later, I was playing in the NHL."

Calvert said he looks forward to "skating on the outdoor rinks" with his sons Kasey and Beau in retirement.

The Avalanche on Thursday also announced the re-signing of forward Kiefer Sherwood, who tallied three assists in 16 games for the Avalanche last year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now