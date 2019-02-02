Flyers win season-best 7th straight in comeback fashion over Oilers

Nolan Patrick scored 2:01 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied past the visiting Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Saturday, extending their winning streak to a season-best seven games.

Edmonton has lost four in a row and 13 of 18.

The Flyers scored twice in the third period to tie it. Patrick then won the game on the third opportunity by his line in OT after Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot made big saves on both Travis Sanheim and James van Riemsdyk.

Philadelphia was badly outplayed for two periods at even strength, but was able to stay in the game thanks to its power play, which scored four times.

Sean Couturier scored the first goal of the game on a tic-tac-toe passing play from Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek.

It was the 20th goal of the season for Couturier, the second straight season he reached the 20-goal plateau after scoring no more than 14 goals in each of his first six seasons in the NHL.

Giroux added a power play marker by getting a snap shot through a screen while Travis Konecny and Wayne Simmonds scored both power play goals in the third period to erase a two-goal Edmonton lead.

Carter Hart, who was recognized by the NHL as the Rookie of the Month in January, kept the Flyers in the game by making 40 saves as the Oilers dominated the play offensively, especially in the first two periods.

Ty Rattie, Connor McDavid, Adam Larsson and Zack Kassian scored for the Oilers. Cam Talbot had 34 saves in defeat.