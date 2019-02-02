Flyers win season-best 7th straight in comeback fashion over Oilers
Nolan Patrick scores in OT as Philly scores 4 power-play goals in overcoming 3-1 deficit
Nolan Patrick scored 2:01 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied past the visiting Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Saturday, extending their winning streak to a season-best seven games.
Edmonton has lost four in a row and 13 of 18.
Philadelphia was badly outplayed for two periods at even strength, but was able to stay in the game thanks to its power play, which scored four times.
Sean Couturier scored the first goal of the game on a tic-tac-toe passing play from Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek.
Giroux added a power play marker by getting a snap shot through a screen while Travis Konecny and Wayne Simmonds scored both power play goals in the third period to erase a two-goal Edmonton lead.
Carter Hart, who was recognized by the NHL as the Rookie of the Month in January, kept the Flyers in the game by making 40 saves as the Oilers dominated the play offensively, especially in the first two periods.
Ty Rattie, Connor McDavid, Adam Larsson and Zack Kassian scored for the Oilers. Cam Talbot had 34 saves in defeat.
