Nolan Foote paces unbeaten Canada over Finland in pre-world juniors finale

Nolan Foote scored two goals and an assist as Canada's junior men's hockey team beat Finland 4-2 in exhibition play on Monday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Ty Dellandrea and Kevin Bahl also scored for Canada after Finland had tied it at 2-2 with a pair of goals early in the third. Alexis Lafreniere added two assists for the Canadians.

Canada finished pre-world junior championship action at 2-0 after wins over Switzerland and reigning tournament champ Finland. The Finns beat Canada in the quarter-finals last year in Vancouver en route to gold.

Joonas Oden and Patrik Puistola beat Canada goalie Joel Hofer for Finland's goals.

WATCH | Nolan Foote leads Canada in pre-tourney finale:

Nolan Foote scores 2 goals and adds and assist in Canada's 4-2 win over Finland. 0:20

Hofer replaced Nico Daws in Canada's net midway through the second. Justus Annunen and Kari Piiroinen split goaltending duties for Finland.

Canada opens the world juniors on Thursday against the United States at 1 p.m. ET. Finland also begins play on Boxing Day, facing Sweden.