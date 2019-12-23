Nolan Foote paces unbeaten Canada over Finland in pre-world juniors finale
Lightning 1st-round pick bags 2 goals, 3 points; Canadians open tourney Thursday
Nolan Foote scored two goals and an assist as Canada's junior men's hockey team beat Finland 4-2 in exhibition play on Monday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Ty Dellandrea and Kevin Bahl also scored for Canada after Finland had tied it at 2-2 with a pair of goals early in the third. Alexis Lafreniere added two assists for the Canadians.
Canada finished pre-world junior championship action at 2-0 after wins over Switzerland and reigning tournament champ Finland. The Finns beat Canada in the quarter-finals last year in Vancouver en route to gold.
Joonas Oden and Patrik Puistola beat Canada goalie Joel Hofer for Finland's goals.
WATCH | Nolan Foote leads Canada in pre-tourney finale:
Canada opens the world juniors on Thursday against the United States at 1 p.m. ET. Finland also begins play on Boxing Day, facing Sweden.
