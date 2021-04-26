Skip to Main Content
Flames' playoff chances hurt by loss of Hanifin to season-ending shoulder surgery

Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin needs season-ending shoulder surgery after losing his footing while tangling with Montreal forward Corey Perry along the boards in the first period of Saturday's 5-2 victory.

The Canadian Press ·
Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin will miss the balance of the season following shoulder surgery. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old was injured early in the first period of Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Hanifin was tangling with Canadiens forward Corey Perry along the boards near the Flames' bench when his left leg went out from underneath him. Hanifin's shoulder made contact with the ice as he went down.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound defender has four goals and 15 points and was minus-two in 47 games this season.

The loss of a top-four defenceman dented Calgary's playoff hopes.

The Flames were four points back of the Canadiens, who were holding down the North Division's fourth and final playoff spot heading into Monday's game at Scotiabank Saddledome.

