Flames' playoff chances hurt by loss of Hanifin to season-ending shoulder surgery
Top-4 defenceman injured during battle along boards with Canadiens' Corey Perry
Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin requires season-ending shoulder surgery.
The 24-year-old was injured early in the first period of Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Hanifin was tangling with Canadiens forward Corey Perry along the boards near the Flames' bench when his left leg went out from underneath him. Hanifin's shoulder made contact with the ice as he went down.
The six-foot-three, 215-pound defender has four goals and 15 points and was minus-two in 47 games this season.
WATCH | Flames' Gaudreau nets pair against Canadiens:
The Flames were four points back of the Canadiens, who were holding down the North Division's fourth and final playoff spot heading into Monday's game at Scotiabank Saddledome.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps Week 14 in NHL's North Division:
