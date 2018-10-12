Rielly's, Matthews's historic points pace leads Leafs over Wings
Defenceman's 12 points in 5 games most in 100 years, Matthews' 9 goals ties record
Auston Matthews scored twice for a league-leading nine goals — tying an NHL record after five games — and helped the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Thursday night.
Matthews joined Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Marleau, Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy as the players in league history to score nine times in their teams' first five games. He is the third player in franchise history to score in its first five games of a season.
Morgan Rielly had a goal and an assist, giving him 12 points to surpass Bobby Orr's 11 during the 1973-74 season. Rielly trails only defenceman Harry Cameron, who had 15 points in the Toronto Arenas' first five games of the 1917-18 season.
Nick Jensen gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead midway through the first period and scored a second goal midway through the third to pull them within a goal.
9 probable NHL milestones in 90 seconds:
Soon after Jensen's second goal, Matthews took advantage of a power play by scoring his second goal of the game.
Detroit pulled within a goal again when a review determined Dylan Larkin scored with 6:04 left in the game. The Red Wings pulled Jimmy Howard to add an extra skater, but Ron Hainsey scored an empty-net goal to seal the win.
Frederik Andersen made 26 saves and Mitch Marner had a goal for the Maple Leafs.
Howard had 30 stops for the rebuilding Red Wings, who have lost their first four games for the first time since the 1980.
The Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs have won three straight.
