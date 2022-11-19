Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers needs sports hernia surgery

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will undergo sports hernia surgery next week, head coach Rick Bowness announced Saturday.

Ehlers had not played since Oct. 17 but returned to the ice to skate by himself on Wednesday. It is not immediately known if he aggravated the injury on that day or how long he will be sidelined.

Ehlers, 26, notched three assists in his first two games of the season.

He has recorded 164 goals and 361 points in 480 NHL regular-season contests