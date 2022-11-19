Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers needs sports hernia surgery

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will undergo sports hernia surgery next week, head coach Rick Bowness announced Saturday.

He skated Wednesday on his own but hasn't played since Oct. 17

Field Level Media ·
Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers, sidelined by injury since Oct. 17, will have sports hernia surgery. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images/File)

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will undergo sports hernia surgery next week, head coach Rick Bowness announced Saturday.

Ehlers had not played since Oct. 17 but returned to the ice to skate by himself on Wednesday. It is not immediately known if he aggravated the injury on that day or how long he will be sidelined.

Ehlers, 26, notched three assists in his first two games of the season.

He has recorded 164 goals and 361 points in 480 NHL regular-season contests

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now