Red Wings' Nik Kronwall ends NHL career just shy of 1,000 games
Physical defenceman, 2008 Stanley Cup champ taking new role within organization
Niklas Kronwall is retiring after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.
The hard-hitting defenceman announced his retirement in a video Tuesday on the team's Twitter account, saying he would be taking a new role within the organization.
As one chapter ends, another begins.
Kronwall played 953 games in his NHL career and was part of the Detroit team that won the Stanley Cup in 2008.
The rebuilding Red Wings are in their first off-season since the return of Steve Yzerman as general manager. They've missed the post-season three straight years.
Kronwall's future was uncertain when 2018-19 ended, but he'd shown over the past couple seasons that he could stay healthy.
The Swede said in his retirement video that it was an honour to wear the Red Wings' jersey, and that Detroit has become home for him and his family.
