Flames' Zadorov to have hearing Saturday for hit against Stars' Glendening

Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov will have a hearing with the NHL department of player safety on Saturday.

The hearing follows Zadorov's illegal check to the head of Dallas Stars forward Luke Glendening in the Flames' Game 6 loss on Friday. No penalty was assessed on the play.

WATCH | Glendening exits Game 6 after Zadorov hit:

Stars' Glendening leaves Game 6 after hit from Flames' Zadorov Duration 1:44 Dallas centre Luke Glendening receives a hard check from Calgary defenceman Nikita Zadorov. Glendening leaves the ice and doesn't play for the rest of the game.

Glendening left the game and didn't return following the incident, which occurred at 3:50 of the second period of the game in Dallas.

The series is tied at three games each. The deciding Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday night in Calgary.

On the season, the 27-year-old Zadorov had 22 points on four goals and 18 assists in 74 games. He has two assists in the six games of this opening-round playoff series.

Glendening, 33, had nine goals and 16 points in 82 regular-season contests but has not scored in this series.

