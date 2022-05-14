Flames' Zadorov to have hearing Saturday for hit against Stars' Glendening
Teams play winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday night in Calgary
Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov will have a hearing with the NHL department of player safety on Saturday.
The hearing follows Zadorov's illegal check to the head of Dallas Stars forward Luke Glendening in the Flames' Game 6 loss on Friday. No penalty was assessed on the play.
WATCH | Glendening exits Game 6 after Zadorov hit:
Glendening left the game and didn't return following the incident, which occurred at 3:50 of the second period of the game in Dallas.
The series is tied at three games each. The deciding Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday night in Calgary.
On the season, the 27-year-old Zadorov had 22 points on four goals and 18 assists in 74 games. He has two assists in the six games of this opening-round playoff series.
Glendening, 33, had nine goals and 16 points in 82 regular-season contests but has not scored in this series.
WATCH | Stars' Heiskanen scores winner to force Game 7:
