Lightning's Kucherov suspended 1 game for boarding Blue Jackets' Nutivaara
NHL scoring champion to miss Sunday's contest at Columbus with Tampa trailing 2-0 in series
Nikita Kucherov's frustration got the best of him and now it has cost the Tampa Bay Lightning their best player as they try to fight back from a 2-0 series deficit to Columbus in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
With 4:26 remaining in Friday night's 5-1 home loss in Game 2, Kucherov tripped Nutivaara, who slid into the boards. As the Blue Jackets defenceman tried to get back on his feet, Kucherov hit him into the boards again.
Nikita Kucherov ▶️▶️▶️ Markus Nutivaara<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HfHits?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HfHits</a><br><br>Kucherov will have a hearing for this hit. <a href="https://t.co/gaEUDaxe5o">pic.twitter.com/gaEUDaxe5o</a>—@hockeyfights
The Lightning forward, who led the NHL with 128 points during the regular season, was assessed a two-minute tripping penalty, five minutes for boarding and a game misconduct.
Kucherov has yet to record a point in the series that changed dramatically when Columbus scored four unanswered goals en route to a 4-3 victory in Game 1.
Not-so-special teams
Cooper says he hopes Hedman can play. But Kucherov is out after what the NHL called a "dangerous hit on a player in an exposed position."
On Friday, the Blue Jackets built a 3-0 advantage and never looked back as Tampa, which boasted the league's best power play in the regular campaign, has failed to convert five chances with the man advantage in the series and has three goals in six short-handed situations.
WATCH | Blue Jackets stun Lightning, take 2-0 series lead:
The Blue Jackets, who have never won a playoff series, coughed up a 2-0 series deficit to the eventual Cup champion Washington Capitals a year ago.
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.