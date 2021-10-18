Skip to Main Content
NHL

Lightning star Kucherov 'out for a while' with injury

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury he suffered late in the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions' overtime win over the Washington Capitals last weekend.

Forward missed entire 2020-21 regular season following hip surgery

The Associated Press ·
The Lightning will be minus top forward Nikita Kucherov for an indefinite period, according to head coach Jon Cooper, after he suffered a lower-body injury against the Capitals on Saturday. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"It's definitely not a day-to-day thing, so we'll wait until we get an official word, but he's definitely out," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said after practice Monday.

"He's going to be out for a while here. We're not going to put a timetable on it until we get an official word. In the short term here he's definitely out."

Kucherov missed all of the 2020-21 regular season after undergoing hip surgery in the off-season. He returned in the playoffs to have eight goals and 24 assists to help the Lightning win their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

The 2019 Hart Trophy winner appeared to suffer an abdominal or groin injury chasing a puck during the third period of a 2-1 overtime victory at Washington last Saturday night.

"I'm more frustrated for him because I just know the work it took for him to get back," Cooper said. "He was rewarded in the end with hoisting the Stanley Cup again, but I know he was looking forward to having a big year."

WATCH | A look at notable NHL milestones that could be set this season:

9 NHL records/milestones to watch for this season

5 days ago
2:07
From 500 goals to 1000 points, there could be a lot of souvenir pucks saved by players this year. 2:07
Comments

