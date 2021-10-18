Lightning star Kucherov 'out for a while' with injury
Forward missed entire 2020-21 regular season following hip surgery
Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury he suffered late in the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions' overtime win over the Washington Capitals last weekend.
"It's definitely not a day-to-day thing, so we'll wait until we get an official word, but he's definitely out," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said after practice Monday.
"He's going to be out for a while here. We're not going to put a timetable on it until we get an official word. In the short term here he's definitely out."
Kucherov missed all of the 2020-21 regular season after undergoing hip surgery in the off-season. He returned in the playoffs to have eight goals and 24 assists to help the Lightning win their second consecutive Stanley Cup.
The 2019 Hart Trophy winner appeared to suffer an abdominal or groin injury chasing a puck during the third period of a 2-1 overtime victory at Washington last Saturday night.
"I'm more frustrated for him because I just know the work it took for him to get back," Cooper said. "He was rewarded in the end with hoisting the Stanley Cup again, but I know he was looking forward to having a big year."
WATCH | A look at notable NHL milestones that could be set this season:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?