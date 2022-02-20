Skip to Main Content
Oilers' Niemelainen fined for cross-checking Jets' Vesalainen

The department of player safety docked Niemelainen's pay by $2,043.75 US after he cross-checked Winnipeg Jets forward Kristian Vesalainen during Edmonton's 4-2 win on Saturday.

Edmonton defenceman forfeits $2,043.75 US for Saturday's infraction

The Canadian Press ·
Edmonton's Markus Niemelainen was fined for cross-checking in Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Markus Niemelainen was fined Sunday by the NHL for cross-checking.

The 23-year-old Finn was not given a penalty for the play, which came 14:10 into the third period.

The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement and the money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.

