Oilers' Niemelainen fined for cross-checking Jets' Vesalainen
Edmonton defenceman forfeits $2,043.75 US for Saturday's infraction
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Markus Niemelainen was fined Sunday by the NHL for cross-checking.
The department of player safety docked Niemelainen's pay by $2,043.75 US after he cross-checked Winnipeg Jets forward Kristian Vesalainen during Edmonton's 4-2 win on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Finn was not given a penalty for the play, which came 14:10 into the third period.
The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement and the money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.
