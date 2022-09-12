Nick Suzuki, 23, is Canadiens' 31st captain and youngest in club history

Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens.

Head coach Martin St-Louis made the announcement Monday morning as part of the team's annual golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac club.

"It's a true honour for me and a privilege. This team's headed in a great direction, and I couldn't be more excited to be the captain and represent the team," Suzuki told reporters.

"It means a lot, just to see the respect the management, teammates, [and] coaches have for me. I know it's a big role, but I think I'm ready for it. There's a bright future here and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Suzuki, 23, is the 31st captain in Canadiens history and the youngest.

He succeeds defenceman Shea Weber, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in June.

Defenceman Joel Edmundson and forward Brendan Gallagher will serve as alternate captains.

C vraiment beau à voir <br><br>We like what we C <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/nsuzuki_37?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nsuzuki_37</a> <a href="https://t.co/qsyp3e8BAs">pic.twitter.com/qsyp3e8BAs</a> —@CanadiensMTL

2018 trade to Montreal

Suzuki, who was Vegas' first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft, led the Canadiens in scoring last year with 21 goals and 40 assists for 61 points in 82 regular-season games, all career highs.

He was traded to Montreal on Sept. 9, 2018 with fellow forward Tomas Tatar and a 2019 second-round pick for forward Max Pacioretty.

In 209 NHL regular-season contests, Suzuki has 49 goals and 94 assists for 143 points.

I think I've got to handle each situation really well, just lead by example again. — Nick Suzuki on his role as Canadiens captain

Suzuki has experienced almost every peak and pitfall there is in his three seasons in Montreal.

The Canadiens fell in the opening round of the 2020 playoffs, followed by a run to the Stanley Cup in 2021, where Montreal fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After two years of tasting playoff experience, Suzuki and the Canadiens hit rock bottom finishing last in the Eastern Conference in a 2021-2022 season marred by injury.

"There's been a lot of highs and lows, a lot of learning experiences," said Suzuki. "I think I've got to handle each situation really well, just lead by example again. It's a privilege to have that pressure on you. We want to win hockey games and that's the biggest reason we're here."