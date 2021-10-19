Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson breaks leg, sidelined at least 10 weeks
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson will be out a minimum of 10 weeks with a broken leg. He suffered the injury on Sunday in a game with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, with whom he has two assists in as many games this season.
Forward, 20, will not need surgery for non-displaced fracture of right fibula
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson will be out a minimum of 10 weeks with a broken leg.
Robertson, who started the season with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, has a non-displaced fracture of his right fibula.
The Marlies said on Tuesday morning he was injured in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Manitoba Moose.
Robertson will not need surgery.
The 20-year-old forward had two assists in two games with the minor-league club this season.
He had five goals and 11 assists for the Marlies in the 2020-21 campaign
Robertson was drafted 53rd overall by the Maple Leafs in 2019. He had an assist in six games last season with the NHL team.
