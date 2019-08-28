Veteran NHL analyst Nick Kypreos leaving Sportsnet

Hockey analyst Nick Kypreos is leaving Sportsnet after almost 21 years with the broadcaster.

Kypreos issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday saying he and Sportsnet have agreed to part ways after he was part of the cable network's launch in October 1998.

"From covering Sid's [Sidney Crosby] golden goal in Vancouver [Olympics] to a Saturday night seat on Hockey Night in Canada, I could not have asked for more," he said in the statement.

"Most of all, I would like to offer a sincere thank you to the hockey fans. Simply put, hockey is nothing without you."

I’d like to issue the following statement. <a href="https://t.co/UXkEYflmvf">pic.twitter.com/UXkEYflmvf</a> —@RealKyper

Kypreos joined Sportsnet after an eight-season NHL career with Washington, Hartford, the New York Rangers and Toronto.

In a statement, Sportsnet called Kypreos an "integral part of Sportsnet's hockey coverage for over 20 years."

"Over that time, he's established himself as one of the most trusted and respected names in Canadian sports broadcasting," the statement continued.