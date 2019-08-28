Veteran NHL analyst Nick Kypreos leaving Sportsnet
Former player issued statement on Wednesday saying departure was mutually agreed upon
Hockey analyst Nick Kypreos is leaving Sportsnet after almost 21 years with the broadcaster.
Kypreos issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday saying he and Sportsnet have agreed to part ways after he was part of the cable network's launch in October 1998.
"From covering Sid's [Sidney Crosby] golden goal in Vancouver [Olympics] to a Saturday night seat on Hockey Night in Canada, I could not have asked for more," he said in the statement.
"Most of all, I would like to offer a sincere thank you to the hockey fans. Simply put, hockey is nothing without you."
I’d like to issue the following statement. <a href="https://t.co/UXkEYflmvf">pic.twitter.com/UXkEYflmvf</a>—@RealKyper
Kypreos joined Sportsnet after an eight-season NHL career with Washington, Hartford, the New York Rangers and Toronto.
In a statement, Sportsnet called Kypreos an "integral part of Sportsnet's hockey coverage for over 20 years."
"Over that time, he's established himself as one of the most trusted and respected names in Canadian sports broadcasting," the statement continued.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.