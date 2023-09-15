Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

NHLPA execs meeting with Blue Jackets players over reports of Mike Babcock invading privacy

The NHL Players' Association says its executive director and assistant executive director are in Columbus, Ohio, to investigate reports of Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock invading players' privacy.

Coach says he did nothing wrong by asking players to show him family photos from their phones

The Canadian Press ·
A man speaks at a microphone while sitting during a press conference.
Ex-NHLer Paul Bissonnette said he was told by an unidentified player that Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock, pictured, asked players to see photos on their phones and would then stream them on his television. (Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters)

The NHL Players' Association says its executive director and assistant executive director are in Columbus, Ohio, to investigate reports of Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock invading players' privacy.

Marty Walsh and Ron Hainsey were meeting with some Blue Jackets players on Thursday as part of the investigation.

Babcock said Tuesday he had done nothing wrong by asking players to show him family photos from their phones, clarifying he was trying to get to know them.

Ex-NHLer Paul Bissonnette said on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast he was told by an unidentified player that Babcock asked players to see photos on their phones and would then stream them on his television.

Babcock and Columbus captain Boone Jenner said in a joint statement released by the Blue Jackets that the report is "a gross misrepresentation of those meetings and extremely offensive."

Babcock has spent nearly four years out of the league after being fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs, with former players criticizing the Stanley Cup winning coach after his departure.

With files from The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

now