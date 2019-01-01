Winter Classic: Bruins defeat Blackhawks at Notre Dame
Pastrnak, Rask lead the way for Boston in New Year's Day outdoor game
Patrice Bergeron, Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand also scored as Boston won for the second time in three appearances in the NHL's annual outdoor game on New Year's Day. The Bruins went 2 for 5 with the man advantage and killed off each of the Blackhawks' four power plays.
Chicago had won five of six, but it remained winless in an NHL-high fourth appearance in the Winter Classic. It also dropped to 1-5 in six outdoor games — also tops in the league.
Stars to host 2020 Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl in Texas
The Dallas Stars will host the 12th edition of the NHL's annual outdoor game on New Year's Day. But Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league hasn't decided on their opponent.
Bettman also announced the Heritage Classic will return on Oct. 26 when the Winnipeg Jets play the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. The NHL also will play outdoors at Air Force Academy on Feb. 15, 2020, as part of the Stadium Series, but it hasn't finalized the opponent for the Colorado Avalanche.
Bettman made his remarks during the second intermission of Tuesday's Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.
St. Louis will host the NHL All-Star festivities from Jan. 24-26, 2020.
