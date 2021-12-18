Jets grounded by Capitals in interim coach Dave Lowry's debut

The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.

Centre Michael Sgarbossa and Alex Ovechkin salted the victory away with empty-net goals during the last 2:40 to give Washington a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Brett Leason, Daniel Sprong and Conor Sheary also scored for Washington (18-5-7). Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 40 saves on 42 shots for the victory.

Brenden Dillon and Josh Morrisey replied for Winnipeg (13-11-5). Netminder Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves on 37 shots.

Lowry, Winnipeg's former assistant coach, was promoted to head coach when Paul Maurice suddenly announced his resignation on Friday morning.

The Caps took a 3-2 lead midway through the third when Sheary pounced on a rebound in the crease with Hellebuyck down and out. Defencemen Justin Schultz and Dennis Cholowski assisted.

WATCH l How COVID-19 is affecting the NHL season:

How COVID-19 is affecting the NHL season Duration 2:02 For the first time this season, the NHL is postponing several games after temporarily shutting down three teams including the Calgary Flames over COVID-19 concerns. Some players are calling on the league to pause the entire season. 2:02

The Jets tied the score on the power play early in the third period. Morrissey fired a shot past Vanecek on a pass from forward Nikolaj Ehlers. Defenceman Nate Schmidt also assisted.

The Jets had pulled to within 2-1 late in the second period. Dillion fired a screened shot from the point that beat Vanecek. It was the former Capitals player's first goal as a Jet. Ehlers assisted.

The Caps took a 2-0 lead at 8:43 of the second. Just after Vanecek robbed Jets centre Mark Scheifele on the doorstep, Sprong whipped a shot past Hellebuyck on a setup from centre Aliaksei Protas.

Washington opened the scoring just 3:11 into the second period. Leason, who was left alone in front of Hellebuyck, fired a one-timed a pass from forward Sgarbossa. Defenceman Matt Irwin also assisted.

There was no scoring in the first period but Hellebuyck made some brilliant saves as Washington outshot the Jets 14-8.

'It's been a whirlwind'

Lowry admitted that he was taken aback by Maurice's sudden announcement.

"It's been a whirlwind," he told reporters before the game. "For myself, it came out of the blue. I first had a conversation [Thursday] night with [Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff], that was the first that I had any inkling that something was going on. And yes, it was a surprise.

"The one thing that eases the situation a little bit is that I have Paul's blessing in this."

The Jets will host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon, then embark on a two-game road trip.

The Caps will return to host the L.A. Kings on Sunday, the first of a two-game homestand.

Subban makes incredible save against Penguins

Malcolm Subban made a spectacular save in the first period of the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 OT defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Evan Rodrigues set a career high when he scored his 10th goal of the season in the first period but should have had an 11th when a rebound found its way to his stick as he stood on the doorstep.

Rodrigues tried to flick it into the open net only to have Subban reach behind his body with his glove hand to redirect it out of harm's way.

WATCH l Sabres' Malcolm Subban makes potential save of the year against Penguins:

Sabres' Malcolm Subban makes potential save of the year against Penguins Duration 1:42 Buffalo goalie MalcoLm Subban reaches back for an incredible glove save against Pittsburgh forward Evan Rodrigues. 1:42

Pittsburgh challenged the play, believing the puck had crossed the goal line. An extended review only highlighted the most remarkable of Subban's career-high 45 saves.

"I honestly didn't even know it happened," said Subban after his second start with the Sabres following a trade with Chicago earlier this month. "I thought someone hit my glove or something. I didn't know it was the puck. I had no idea."

Neither did Sullivan, Brock McGinn — who scored his third goal in four games in the second period — or Rodrigues, who was caught talking to himself after making his way to the bench after getting stoned by Subban.

"I don't think he meant to save that," Rodrigues said. "He was just pushing over kind of leading with his blocker and his arm was kind of trailing behind him. You want to see that one go in but the goalie made a good save."