Jets reacquire Paul Stastny in deal with Golden Knights
34-year-old centre returns to Winnipeg after 19 games with club in 2018
The Winnipeg Jets have acquired centre Paul Stastny from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenceman Carl Dahlstrom and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Stastny, 34, played 19 games with the Jets in 2018 after being traded by St. Louis.
Stastny has one year left on a three-year, $19.5 million US contract he signed with Vegas on July 1, 2018, meaning the Golden Knights will clear $6.5 million in cap space for the 2020-21 season.
Stastny was a second-round pick of Colorado in 2005. In 945 career games with the Avalanche, Blues, Jets and Golden Knights, he has scored 726 points (250 goals, 476 assists). In 71 games in the 2019-20 season, Stastny had 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists).
WATCH | Goalies could be key to NHL off-season:
Dahlstrom, 25, was a second-round pick by Chicago in the 2013 draft. He played 49 games with the Blackhawks before he was claimed by the Jets on waivers in October 2019.
In 64 career games, the Swede has recorded 10 assists and 12 penalty minutes.
The Golden Knights are expected to be active in free agency, which begins Friday. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, they advanced to the Western Conference semifinals and lost 4-1 to the Dallas Stars.
The Jets lost to the Calgary Flames in the qualifying round of the playoffs.
WATCH | What comes next for NHL?:
