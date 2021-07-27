Jets re-sign forward Paul Stastny to 1-year, $3.75 million US deal
35-year-old centre had 13 goals and 29 points in 56 games last season with Winnipeg
Forward Paul Stastny is staying with the Winnipeg Jets.
The 35-year-old centre had 13 goals and 29 points in 56 games last season with Winnipeg — his first full season and second stint with the Jets.
Stastny has played 1,001 career games for Colorado, St. Louis, Vegas and Winnipeg, and has produced 263 goals and 755 points.
The Jets have acquired Stastny twice via trade.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLJets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLJets</a> have signed forward Paul Stastny to a one-year, $3,750,000 contract. <br><br>DETAILS: <a href="https://t.co/1z09Zali1B">https://t.co/1z09Zali1B</a> <a href="https://t.co/8Ux6g5Vebt">pic.twitter.com/8Ux6g5Vebt</a>—@NHLJets
The first time was from St. Louis at the 2018 trade deadline, with the veteran playing 19 regular season games and 18 more in the playoffs before leaving that off-season to join the Golden Knights in free agency. Vegas then sent Stastny back to Winnipeg in Oct. 2020.
Stastny, who was born in Quebec City, was an all-star in 2008 and 2011, and internationally has represented the United States at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?