Penguins hand Jets 3rd consecutive loss behind Jarry's strong play, balanced attack
Toninato scores lone goal in Winnipeg loss
Tristan Jarry backstopped the Pittsburgh Penguins to their third straight win Monday, but this time he let in a goal in a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.
Jarry made 30 saves for the win, which followed a pair of shutouts against Montreal and Toronto.
Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal at 3:33 of the third period. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Penguins (8-6-4), who were ending a three-game Canadian road trip.
Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for Winnipeg, which is 7-2-1 at Canada Life Centre this season.
Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 1-1 after two.
Toninato was robbed by Jarry early in the first period, but ended the goalie's shutout streak at 10:27 when he got a loose puck and fired in a low shot.
Winnipeg outshot the visitors 11-5 in the first, and were carrying a power play into the second after Penguins defenceman Marcus Pettersson was called for interference with 22 seconds left in the period.
Pittsburgh had a pair of power plays in the middle period.
Hellebuyck got a piece of a Guentzel shot, the visitors' only shot with the first man advantage.
Zucker then scored six seconds after the second power play ended with a high shot that beat Hellebuyck on the glove side at 14:29.
The Jets had a late power play but couldn't grab the lead. Both teams had 14 shots on goal in the second.
Penguins close it out in 3rd period
Hellebuyck was tested early in the third period, turning aside three Pittsburgh shots in the first minute.
It was a rebound that foiled him.
Jets leading scorer Kyle Connor had a breakaway, but lost control of the puck and couldn't get any zip on his shot.
Guentzel beat Mark Scheifele to the puck for a wraparound empty-netter at 17:45. Jarry picked up an assist. Guentzel is on a six-game points streak with five goals and two assists.
Winnipeg heads out for a three-game road trip, beginning Wednesday in Columbus. Pittsburgh hosts Vancouver the same night.
