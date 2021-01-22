Jets cruise past Senators as 4 different players find back of net
Ehlers, Scheifele, Lowry, Wheeler on mark for Winnipeg; Hellebuyck makes 28 stops
Four different Winnipeg players scored as the Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler tallied as the Jets (3-1-0) controlled most of the game. Ehlers and Scheifele had two points apiece.
Chris Tierney ended Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid at 17:03 of the third period.
Ehlers opened the scoring at 11:50 with a low wrist shot from the high slot. The puck went between the legs of netminder Matt Murray, who was partially screened.
Ehlers helped make it a 2-0 game early in the second period. He made a pass from the corner to Kyle Connor, who directed it to the side of the goal for Scheifele to sweep in at 4:22.
WATCH | Four different scorers help Jets overcome Sens:
Scheifele took advantage of some lax defending by Thomas Chabot, who was a minus-3 on the night.
The Jets pulled away with two more goals later in the stanza.
Derek Forbort made a crafty bank pass off the side boards to spring Trevor Lewis, who deked Murray but watched the puck hit the post. Lowry banged it in at 7:05.
An Ottawa timeout did little to stem the momentum.
Hellebuyck, meanwhile, was steady when needed. His best stop came early in the third period when he stacked the pads to deny Connor Brown on a breakaway.
Netminder Marcus Hogberg played the final 20 minutes for Ottawa. The Jets outshot the Senators 29-28.
Centre Colin White was back in the lineup after being scratched in two of Ottawa's first three games. Defenceman Ville Heinola made his season debut for Winnipeg.
Ottawa rookie Tim Stutzle and Winnipeg sniper Patrik Laine were out with injuries.
The teams will face off again Saturday at Bell MTS Centre. It will be the opener of a seven-game road trip for the Senators.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo breaks down the NHL's first week back:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.