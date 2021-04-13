Brown extends franchise-record scoring streak as Senators ground Jets

Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Connor Brown extended his franchise-record goal-scoring streak to eight games and the Ottawa Senators beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Monday.

Evgenii Dadonov scored the game-winner for Ottawa (14-25-4), which ended a four-game losing streak. Anton Forsberg was impressive in goal after a shaky start with 24 saves.

Thomas Chabot and Josh Norris each had two assists for the Senators.

Kyle Connor and and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck, making his seventh straight start, stopped 20 shots.

Winnipeg (25-14-3) had its three-game winning streak ended and missed a chance to eat into Toronto's lead for top spot in the North Division. The Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to Montreal on Monday but remained six points ahead of the Jets.

The Jets opened the scoring five minutes into the game after some sustained pressure on their first power play. Connor scored his 19th goal of the season when his slapshot hit the underside of the Ottawa crossbar and fell behind Forsberg.

WATCH | Sens' Brown extends franchise-record goal streak:

Sens' Connor Brown extends franchise-record goal-scoring streak to 8 games Sports 1:01 Ottawa forward Connor Brown scores against Winnipeg during the 1st period to tie the game 2-2, extending his Senators franchise-record goal-scoring streak to 8 games. 1:01

Ehlers made it 2-0 at 11:35 of the first period when he used Paul Stastny as a screen and fooled Forsberg with a quick shot to pick up his 18th goal of the campaign.

With the goal, Ehlers extended his point streak to four games (three goals, three assists).

The Senators got one back on the power play when Norris's shot deflected off both Jets defenceman Derek Forbort and Tkachuk and past Hellebuyck.

Brown scored his eighth goal in eight games and 14th overall when his shot went off Hellebuyck's glove and into the net to tie the game 2-2.

The Jets outshot Ottawa 14-7 in the second period, thanks in part to having three power plays. However, Forsberg was sharp to keep his team in the game.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps tame NHL trade deadline:

Recapping a (light) NHL trade deadline Sports 3:44 Another deadline has come and gone, and Rob Pizzo fills you in on the important moves made over the last 2 days. 3:44

Ottawa managed a couple of good scoring chances in the second on the counter-attack. Hellebuyck denied Brown another goal when he stopped the red-hot forward's breakaway attempt.

Hellebuyck had to be sharp again late in the period when he stopped speedy forward Alex Formenton on a breakaway and handled a follow-up from Chris Tierney.

Dadonov scored when Hellebuyck was unable to handle a bouncing puck, allowing the Senators forward to get the rebound and backhand the puck over the Jets goalie.

Tkachuk scored his second of the game and 14th of the season when he caused a turnover in the neutral zone, then skated into Winnipeg's end and wired a shot past Hellebuyck.

The Senators went with a young defence after dealing veterans Mike Reilly, Erik Gudbranson and Braydon Coburn before Monday's trade deadline.

Erik Brannstrom, 21, moved into Ottawa's top-four while Victor Mete, 22, made his Senators debut after being claimed off waivers from Montreal earlier Monday.

The Jets and Senators meet again Wednesday at Canadian Tire Centre.