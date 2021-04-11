Hellebuyck shuts door on Habs as Jets' offence takes flight to sweep series

Connor Hellebuyck's 19-save effort earned him his second shutout of the season and gave the Winnipeg Jets a decisive 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Andrew Copp, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perrault each had a goal and an assist, while Paul Stastny and Derek Forbort also scored for the Jets (25-13-3) who have now won three straight.

The Canadiens (17-12-9) dropped their third game in a row. With Carey Price unavailable until next week (lower-body injury), Jake Allen made 20 saves as he dropped to 1-5-4 in his last 10 starts.

After a first period in which both teams went long stretches without registering a shot on goal — the Jets needed more than 11 minutes to fire a puck on Allen — the game opened up in the second.

Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said he wanted to see fewer mistakes from his men but a string of errors by Montreal led to the game's first goal at 10:13.

It started with a poor line change, which gave Pierre-Luc Dubois open ice at the blue line. When Dubois lost control of the puck on his breakaway, Allen charged and poked it away. But with Allen still out of his crease, defenceman Jeff Petry passed the puck right to Stastny, who snapped a six-game skid.

