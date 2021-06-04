Jets' Mark Scheifele suspended 4 games for dangerous hit on Canadiens' Evans
Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice says it was 'heavy, heavy' hit, but not dirty
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was suspended four games for his "vicious" hit on Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans.
The discipline was handed down by the NHL's Department of Player Safety during a phone hearing on Thursday.
Earlier, Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said he felt Scheifele's crushing hit was "clean."
Maurice says it was a "heavy, heavy" hit by Scheifele on Evans after he scored an empty-net goal in the final minute of the opener of the teams' playoff series on Wednesday.
WATCH | Graphic Warning: Habs' Evans exits Game 1 after violent hit from Jet's Scheifele:
But Maurice argued it wasn't dirty, saying Scheifele's feet were on the ice and his arms were tucked in.
Because it was not an in-person hearing, the NHL's Department of Player Safety regulations said any suspension will be for a maximum of five games.
The Habs won 5-3 on Wednesday and carry a 1-0 lead into Friday's Game 2 in Winnipeg.
Scheifele was assessed a major for charging and a game misconduct. The Montreal player had just come around the empty net and scored with 57 seconds left.
Evans, a 25-year-old from Toronto, flew to the ice banging his head, and was carried off on a stretcher.
Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme called the hit "vicious" and "useless."
WATCH | Longtime producer John Shannon talks about tough replay decisions on live TV:
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?