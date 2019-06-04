Jets trade Kevin Hayes to Flyers for 5th-round pick
The Winnipeg Jets traded forward Kevin Hayes to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the NHL Draft.
Forward set to become unrestricted free agent on July 1
Hayes was acquired by the Jets from the New York Rangers in February.
The 27-year-old American played in 20 games for Winnipeg and recorded 13 points (five goals). He added three points (two goals) in six playoff games.
Hayes is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
The draft begins June 21 in Vancouver.
