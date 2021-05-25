Jets bring out brooms to sweep Oilers in triple OT

The Winnipeg Jets closed the door on the Edmonton Oilers' season with a 4-3 victory in a marathon-overtime night on Monday in Game 4.

After Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game to force OT, the Jets and Oilers kept battling through three additional periods until Kyle Conner settled the series to complete Winnipeg's sweep.

The Jets advance to play the winner of the Leafs-Habs series.

More to come.