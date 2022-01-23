Jets squander early lead as Landeskog's hat trick powers Avalanche's comeback victory
Winnipeg's Connor, Lowry, Svechnikov score in defeat
Gabriel Landeskog scored three times, Nathan MacKinnon added two more and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back from a three-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 on Friday night in Denver, Colo.
The Avalanche captain was mobbed by teammates along the boards after his third goal gave Colorado a comfortable 6-3 advantage. The Avalanche scored six unanswered goals after falling behind 3-0 following a forgettable first period.
Andre Burakovsky gave the Avalanche the lead for good with a low lower through the pads of Connor Hellebuyck 56 seconds into the final period. It was Burakovsky's first goal since Jan. 14.
WATCH | Landeskog's big night leads Avalanche to comeback win over Jets:
Landeskog scored twice down low in the second period. He pushed the puck past Hellebuyck to get the Avs started and then tied it up at 3 apiece when he tipped it past the Jets goaltender. In between, MacKinnon scored in his return after missing a game due to a lower-body ailment.
About that time, Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar drifted over and gave goaltender Pavel Francouz a reassuring tap on the pads. It seemed to do that trick as Francouz stopped 16 shots after that.
With Colorado up big, things turned chippy. Pierre-Luc Dubois was given a late misconduct penalty and Josh Morrissey drew a slash call for coming down on MacKinnon's arm.
Connor got the Jets started early with a goal 2:13 into the game. He continues to make himself right at home away from home, with at least a point in 22 of his 28 road contests this season.
