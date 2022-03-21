Harkins, Connor's big nights lead Jets to victory over Chicago in high-scoring affair
Connor scores 39th of season, along with 3 assists; Harkins scores twice for Winnipeg
Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat Chicago 6-4 Sunday night in Chicago.
Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot.
Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored for Chicago. Patrick Kane set up the goals for Strome and Raddysh.
Harkins added his second goal from the doorstep on a perfect pass from Copp at 11:13, while Connor and Morrissey, the latter on a power play, scored from the slot two minutes apart late in the second period.
Fleury, who lost his glove just before Connor's goal, slammed his stick against the boards going to the bench at the end of the period.
WATCH | Connor fires goal past Fleury in Jets victory:
Ehlers opened the scoring with a wraparound goal that deflected off Fleury's skate 9:14 into the game.
Toews tied it on a deflection of Raddysh's pass from the right corner 1:13 into the second period. Chicago took the lead on Strome's goal into an open net after Kane corralled the puck and waited for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to commit before passing to Strome.
Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots, and Fleury made 26 saves.
Raddysh and Kurashev beat Hellebuyck on wrist shots in the third period, but Chicago's rally fell short. Hellebuyck made a key stop on Raddysh from 18 feet with 1:47 to play. Wheeler scored into an empty net 38 seconds later.
