Jets lose grasp of 2-goal lead, allow 4 unanswered as Hurricanes rally to victory
Winnipeg's Connor, Dubois score; Comrie makes 42 saves in loss
Seth Jarvis has been watching his Carolina Hurricanes teammates closely as a rookie learning the NHL game. And he's following their advice when it comes to finding the back of the net.
"Go to the net," Jarvis said of the veterans' message, "and good things will happen."
Jarvis made good by scoring on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period, helping the Hurricanes overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.
Jarvis' score came after he took up position atop the crease as teammate Brendan Smith fired a straightaway shot. The puck hit Eric Comrie in the helmet, then Comrie's helmet came off as Jarvis made contact while reaching over and around him to swipe at the loose puck.
Jarvis stayed on his feet long enough while jostling with Winnipeg defenseman Nate Schmidt to push the puck into the net for the 3-2 lead on a play that ended with Jarvis laying on his stomach alongside Comrie.
WATCH | Hurricanes take comeback victory over Jets:
The goal stood on a challenge by the Jets for goaltender interference, pushing the Hurricanes to their first lead of the night.
"I just kind of weaseled my way between the D and the goalie," Jarvis said, "and was just thanking God that didn't get called off."
Comrie didn't seem certain whether the puck or Jarvis knocked his mask off in those frantic moments.
"I think it should have been a goal," Comrie said. "I mean, the puck was continuing behind me. Play continued. It didn't put me in any danger. It was just, the puck was right there, he tapped it in backdoor."
Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes, who remained tied with the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan lead. Captain Jordan Staal added an empty-net goal in the final minute.
Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor scored first-period goals for Winnipeg. Comrie made 42 saves, including multiple big stops in the second period as the Hurricanes began to control play. Teravainen's power-play score in the final minute of the second period gave the Hurricanes a lift after they had done everything that period except find the back of the net.
The Jets ended a six-game trip with their fourth straight loss. They were eliminated from postseason contention Wednesday, marking the first time they'll miss the playoffs since the 2016-17 season.
"We know where we are in the standings, we know where we're at," Schmidt said. "But you do know that you can still show up and put yourself in good positions to win games. We're still in the business of winning games."
The Hurricanes' injury report for this one included assistant coach Jeff Daniels. Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Daniels needed a few stitches after taking a puck off the head before the team's morning skate.
In what Brind'Amour called "one of the freakiest things I've seen," the puck apparently had bounced off a crossbar and bounced all the way to hit Daniels near the blue line. Daniels was behind the bench for this one.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?