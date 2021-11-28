Jets score 4 unanswered goals in comeback victory over Flames to snap 5-game skid
Connor, Statsny, Copp score in Winnipeg win
Kyle Connor scored twice including the game-winner at 15:09 of the third period on Saturday as the Jets snapped a five-game winless skid with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames.
Set up on a cross-ice pass from Blake Wheeler, Connor sent a one-timer into the top corner inside the near post before Jacob Markstrom could get across. Connor's 14 goals ties him for fifth in the NHL.
Paul Stastny and Andrew Copp, into an empty net, also scored for Winnipeg (10-7-4), which salvaged the final game of its three-game road trip. Wheeler had two assists. The Jets return home to host the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.
After being pulled for surrendering four goals on 14 shots on Friday night in Minnesota, Connor Hellebuyck bounced back nicely for the Jets with a 34-save performance to improve to 7-5-4.
Markstrom had 24 stops to fall to 8-4-4.
The Jets had a great chance to take the lead when with the score tied 2-2 and under five minutes remaining in the second period. Milan Lucic was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct for a heavy hit along the end boards that temporarily shook up Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo.
WATCH | Flames' Lucic gets game misconduct for hit on Jets' DeMelo:
But Calgary continually bottled up the Jets and prevented them from being able to set up. With just over a minute remaining in that power play, the Flames drew a hooking penalty on Neal Pionk, which ended the extended five-on-four during which Winnipeg generated only two shots.
Down 2-0 early, Winnipeg cut into the deficit at 16:26 of the first when the Jets turned a stretch of sustained pressure into a goal with Connor knocking in a set-up from Wheeler.
The Jets tied it 2-2 at 4:50 of the second on a goal that left Flames goaltender Markstrom visibly upset, believing there was goaltender interference. With the puck in the crease, Stastny knocked both Markstrom's pad and the puck into the net at the same time. Calgary did not challenge the call.
It was the NHL-leading 17th time Calgary has scored first (12-2-3).
The Flames surged in front 2-0 at 7:42, needing just seven seconds against the NHL's 30th-ranked penalty kill to convert with Lindholm poking the puck in.
Gaudreau also assisted on that goal. His two assists in the period extended his point streak to six games (five goals, five assists).
Lindholm's goal extended his point streak to seven games (two goals, seven assists).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?