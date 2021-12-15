Dahlin strikes twice to help struggling Sabres past Jets, snapping 7-game winless skid
Winnipeg fails to capitalize on 3 power plays against Buffalo's 23rd-ranked penalty kill
Rasmus Dahlin scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres snap a seven-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday in Winnipeg.
Anders Bjork and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres (9-15-4), who are now 1-5-2 in their last eight games. Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson each contributed two assists.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, starting his fourth straight game, stopped 32 shots for the Sabres, who were starting a three-game road trip.
Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves in Winnipeg's first game of a three-game homestand.
The Jets had three power plays, but only managed one shot on goal in each of them. Buffalo was ranked 23rd on the penalty kill coming into the contest.
WATCH | Dahlin scores twice as Sabres beat Jets:
The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Sabres led 3-2 after the second.
Buffalo went on the power play at 6:42 of the first period. Dahlin capitalized 32 seconds later with his fourth goal of the season off a high shot on the stick side of Hellebuyck.
The Jets tied it up almost three minutes later after Dubois put a low shot past Luukkonen from outside the crease, notching his 14th of the season at 10:04.
Winnipeg outshot the visitors 14-7 after the opening period.
The Jets had the early power play 1:45 into the second, but again only fired one shot on goal.
Bjork got the go-ahead goal at 11:30 on a feed to the front of the net by Vinnie Hinostroza, who was playing his 300th NHL game.
Winnipeg responded 66 seconds later with Ehlers' 11th goal of the season to make it 2-2.
Winnipeg was outshooting the Sabres 27-19 after two periods.
Another man advantage five seconds into the third again only resulted in one shot on goal for the Jets.
Skinner supplied the two-goal gap with his ninth goal of the season at 11:55.
The Jets were missing captain Blake Wheeler, who injured a knee in last Friday's shootout loss in Vancouver. He doesn't require surgery, but is expected to miss weeks.
Winnipeg hosts the Washington Capitals on Friday. Buffalo plays the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?