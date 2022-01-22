Jets offence falters late as Bruins take comeback win behind Pastrnak's winner
Andrew Copp, Jansen Harkins score for Winnipeg in 3-2 defeat
David Pastrnak scored a tie-breaking power-play goal early in the third period to give the surging Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the travel-weary Winnipeg Jets on Saturday in Boston.
Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen also scored for Boston, which is 10-2 since New Year's Day. Tuukka Rask made 21 saves for Boston in his third start after re-signing this month following off-season hip surgery.
Andrew Copp and Jansen Harkins each had a goal for the Jets, who played their seventh of eight games on the road to open 2022 because of COVID-19-related postponements. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots for the Jets.
In the third period, and with Adam Lowry off for interference, Pastrnak one-timed Matt Grzelcyk's pass into the net from the left circle for his 10th goal in the last 10 games.
The Jets had a 6-on-4 advantage for the final 1:27 of the game with their goalie pulled and Boston's Tomas Nosek off for high-sticking.
In the first period, Harkins' wrister from the left circle ticked off Rask's glove into the net, making it 1-0 at 2:46. Steen collected a loose puck in front and tied it with about 8 minutes left in the first, but Mark Scheifele's cross-ice pass hit off Copps' skate and then caromed into the net off the skate of Bruins defenceman Urho Vaakanainen with only 26 seconds left in the first.
WATCH l Pastrnak's 19th goal of the season lifts Bruins over Jets:
Coyle tipped in Derek Forbort's shot from the point, tying it at 2 just 2:31 into the second.
Wheeler returns to Jets lineup
The Jets activated forward Blake Wheeler from long-term injured reserve before the game and placed forward Nikolaj Ehlers on long-term reserve.
Winger Steven Fogarty was set to make his Bruins debut before Marchand felt he was good to play. The 28-year-old Fogarty has played 27 games in his NHL career, scoring one goal in his time with the Rangers and Sabres.
He was recalled from club's AHL affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island, where he scored eight goals in 26 games this season.
The team's pregame TV broadcast even highlighted Fogarty's upcoming debut during warmups.
