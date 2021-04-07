Skip to Main Content
NHL

Jets captain Blake Wheeler to miss five-game road trip

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss a five-game road trip that begins Thursday night in Montreal, coach Paul Maurice confirmed Wednesday.

34-year-old forward was elbowed in head on Monday night against Ottawa

Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler, seen above, will not be available for an upcoming five-game road trip, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed on Wednesday. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old forward was elbowed in the head by Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk during the second period of the Jets' 4-3 win on Monday night.

Winnipeg has not officially listed Wheeler's injury as a concussion, but Sportsnet said the team appears to be treating it that way.

Wheeler had an assist in Monday's game to give him 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 39 games this season. He is the franchise's all-time leader in assists (459) and points (683).

The Jets' road trip includes two games against the Canadiens (Thursday and Saturday), two games at Ottawa (April 12 and 14) and one game at Toronto on April 15.

