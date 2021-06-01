Skip to Main Content
Jets captain Blake Wheeler enters COVID protocols

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Monday.

Team plays its home opener Thursday against Anaheim

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler, right, has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

A player entering the protocols does not necessarily mean they have tested positive for the virus. 

Wheeler, 35, has played in both of Winnipeg's two games so far this season, picking up an assist. His status for the Jets' game Tuesday in Minnesota is unknown.

The Jets will play their home opener on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks.

