Jets captain Blake Wheeler enters COVID protocols
Team plays its home opener Thursday against Anaheim
Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Monday.
A player entering the protocols does not necessarily mean they have tested positive for the virus.
Wheeler, 35, has played in both of Winnipeg's two games so far this season, picking up an assist. His status for the Jets' game Tuesday in Minnesota is unknown.
The Jets will play their home opener on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks.
Recap of newsy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLJets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLJets</a> practice here in Minny:<br>-Blake Wheeler in COVID protocol. Status for Tuesday game unknown.<br>-Nash in his spot on PP1<br>-Schmidt swaps with Morrissey on PP1<br>Lines:<br>Connor-Scheifele-Copp<br>Stastny-Dubois-Ehlers <br>Harkins-Lowry-Vesalainen<br>Svechnikov-Nash-Perfetti <a href="https://t.co/RmPquD5GwU">pic.twitter.com/RmPquD5GwU</a>—@mikemcintyrewpg
