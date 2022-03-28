Scheifele scores OT winner in 2-goal effort to power Jets past Coyotes
Hellebuyck makes 28 stops in Winnpeg victory
Mark Scheifele scored twice, including the winner with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday in Winnipeg.
Scheifele had scored a first-period goal for the Jets (32-25-10), who ended a four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record.
Nick Ritchie had tied the game 1-1 in the third period for Arizona (20-40-5), which ends a three-game road trip Monday night in Edmonton.
WATCH | Jets squeeze past Coyotes in OT:
Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets. Vejmelka stopped 38 shots for the Coyotes.
Vejmelka was stingy in the crease until 14 seconds were left in the opening period and Scheifele notched his 25th goal of the season.
Paul Stastny fired the puck at the net and a rebound bounced off Scheifele and past Vejmelka.
Winnipeg outshot Arizona 14-9 in the first period.
Early in the period, Coyotes forward Phil Kessel received acknowledgement on the videotron and cheers from the crowd for playing his 965th consecutive NHL game, which moved him into second place behind Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Keith Yandle (988).
Mr. Iron Man rages on. ⭐️<br><br>Congratulations to Phil Kessel for passing Doug Jarvis to move into second place for all-time consecutive <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a> games played. He now only trails former Coyotes defenseman Keith Yandle. <a href="https://t.co/AVZ8diQvnA">pic.twitter.com/AVZ8diQvnA</a>—@ArizonaCoyotes
The Jets had a power play early in the second period, but were unable to get a shot on goal.
Winnipeg then had an Adam Lowry goal wiped off the scoreboard at 11:30 following a successful Arizona coach's challenge. A review ruled the puck had hit the netting above the glass 22 seconds earlier and play should have been stopped.
Vejmelka was the busier netminder in the middle period, stopping 11 shots compared to Hellebuyck's four.
Ritchie tied the game at 6:17 of the third when he poked at a loose puck that trickled under Hellebuyck.
The Coyotes were outshooting the Jets during the third period 10-5 with about five minutes remaining until Winnipeg turned up the tempo and had the 11-8 lead at the buzzer to end regulation.
Arizona forward Lawson Crouse was called for tripping with 2:14 left in regulation. Winnipeg had one shot during the man advantage, and defenceman Josh Morrissey fired over the net.
Coyotes defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere hit the post early in overtime.
The Jets head out for a two-game road trip, starting Wednesday in Buffalo and then Thursday against Toronto.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?